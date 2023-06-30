Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $301,000 Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 47.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U-Haul Trading Up 0.1 %

In other U-Haul news, insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U-Haul Profile

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.