Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

