Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $281.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

