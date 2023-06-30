Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 89.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

