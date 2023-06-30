Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $281.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

