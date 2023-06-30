Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

META opened at $281.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average is $198.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

