Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $313.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on META. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

