Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $10.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUKPY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Metso Oyj Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.83 on Friday. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

Metso Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

(Free Report

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.