Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $10.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on OUKPY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Metso Oyj Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.83 on Friday. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
