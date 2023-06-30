Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.26)-($1.12) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

