Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells $21,705.60 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $21,705.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several analysts have issued reports on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 58,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 134,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

