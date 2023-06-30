Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Critical Analysis

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA – Free Report) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition N/A N/A $5.94 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.77 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -163.00

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AcuityAds.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition N/A -25.57% 2.80% AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 110.34%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

