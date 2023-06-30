Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,696 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $14,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 276 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,318.40.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

