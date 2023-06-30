Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitek Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

