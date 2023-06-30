Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MITK opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.95.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
