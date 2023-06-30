Mizuho Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $14.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,824,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

