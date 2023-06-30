MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

