MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $402.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $414.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

