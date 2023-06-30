Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

MPWR stock opened at $535.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

