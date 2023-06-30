Morgan Stanley Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $80.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

