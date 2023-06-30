Morgan Stanley Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $11.50

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.37.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

