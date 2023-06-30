Morgan Stanley Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $49.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

DOCU opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

