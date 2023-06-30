Morgan Stanley Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $49.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.
DocuSign Trading Down 1.0 %
DOCU opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
