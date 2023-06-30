Morgan Stanley Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $163.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

