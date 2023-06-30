Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,438,218.60 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,438,218.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,355,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,478,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 2.1 %

Morningstar stock opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $261.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.