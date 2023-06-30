MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

