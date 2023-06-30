Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $94.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,789.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00329121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00996210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00547347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00066809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00138493 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.