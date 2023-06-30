Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 915 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

