Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 915 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAFree Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

