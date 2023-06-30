National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $6.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.09.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.81 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

