National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $6.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.09.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.81 billion.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
