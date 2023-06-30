National Bank Holdings Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.49 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. National Bank’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

