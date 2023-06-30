Nedbank Group (NDBKY) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nedbank Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nedbank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Dividends

Nedbank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Nedbank Group pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nedbank Group lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nedbank Group N/A N/A 7.84 Nedbank Group Competitors $2.77 billion $664.23 million 251.92

This table compares Nedbank Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nedbank Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nedbank Group. Nedbank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nedbank Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nedbank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nedbank Group Competitors 1162 3282 3214 9 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 330.71%. Given Nedbank Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nedbank Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nedbank Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nedbank Group N/A N/A N/A Nedbank Group Competitors 32.38% 8.97% 0.84%

Summary

Nedbank Group rivals beat Nedbank Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution. The company also provides business banking services, such as business accounts; overdraft, small business credit card, invoice discounting, vehicle and equipment finance, property finance, and term-loans; investment solutions; card and cash solutions; cash handling; merchant services; global trade solutions; agriculture, construction, engineering, property, debtors, heavy commercial vehicle, and general insurance; and industry specific solutions. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services comprising corporate finance; debt and equity capital markets; aircraft, carbon, energy, export credit, commodity finance; corporate lending and advances; infrastructure, TMT, and public sector; leveraged and diversified financing; mining and resources; oil and gas; private equity; property finance; structures solutions; sustainable solutions; and venture capital. The company was formerly known as Nedcor Limited and changed its name to Nedbank Group Limited in 2005. Nedbank Group Limited was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.