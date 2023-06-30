NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $116.25 Average PT from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

