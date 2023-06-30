Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $28.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE:NVRO opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $913.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,551.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. Nevro has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 78.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

See Also

