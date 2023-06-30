NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

NEWT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NEWT opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NewtekOne by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 368.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

