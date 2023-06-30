NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

NYSE NKE opened at $113.40 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

