NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

