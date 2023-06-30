NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $146.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

NKE stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

