Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,482 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $161,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $77,909,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,171.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,250.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

