Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 6,507 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Zoetis worth $169,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

