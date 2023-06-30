Nordea Investment Management AB Has $148.80 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $148,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $68.20 and a 52-week high of $127.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lennar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.