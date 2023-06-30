Nordea Investment Management AB Has $160.92 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,745 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $160,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $185.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $171.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $186.07. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

