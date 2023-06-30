Nordea Investment Management AB Has $183.10 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of VMware worth $183,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a "maintains" rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Trading Up 2.3 %

VMware Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE VMW opened at $143.90 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company's stock.

About VMware

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

