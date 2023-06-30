Nordea Investment Management AB Has $194.97 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $194,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.