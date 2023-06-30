Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 221,495 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.72% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $155,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,742,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

