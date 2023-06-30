Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,478 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $190,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $490.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.67 and its 200-day moving average is $454.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.