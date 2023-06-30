Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 121,500 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $157,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.55. The firm has a market cap of $415.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

