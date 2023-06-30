Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 21,970 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,186,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.29% of Trimble worth $164,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

