Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 59,676 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Progressive worth $159,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Progressive by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 484,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $132.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

