Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.22. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.