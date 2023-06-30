Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.