Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. 1,659,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,249,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 494.6% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 3,536,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

