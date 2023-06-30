Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. 1,659,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,249,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.
Novavax Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 494.6% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 3,536,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.