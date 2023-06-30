O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

