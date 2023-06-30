Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 836 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 381.8% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 494,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 141,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.8% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

Alcoa last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

